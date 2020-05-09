  1. Politics
Iran FM, EU foreign policy chief hold phone talk

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held phone talk with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union.

In the Friday call, the two top diplomats discussed the latest regional and international developments, the JCPOA, and the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

