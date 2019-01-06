Iranian researchers build fusion plasma confinement device

Researchers at Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) have managed to design and build the first indigenous nuclear fusion plasma confinement device.

The device, due to its similar surface to the world’s best tokamaks (magnetic confinement devices), is suitable for conducting basic research on technologies related to confinement and measurement of plasma parameters for obtaining the technology for generating nuclear fusion energy in the country.

The device has industrial applications in fuel cells and turbine components industries.

According to experts, the project will definitely supply the country's future need for energy through nuclear fusion reactions.

