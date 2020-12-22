IRIMC calls on WHO to act against US sanction amid Covid-19

Addressing Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization in a letter, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi, the president of Iran’s Medical council called WHO to take appropriate measures to help Iran overcome the US sabotages in the fight against Coronavirus.

Here is the full text of the letter of the IRIMC to WHO:

With respect to the global need for vaccination against Covid-19 and likewise in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRIMC as a non-governmental organization and the senior medical regulatory body in the country feels a responsibility to seek all possible ways to provide the required doses of Covid-19 vaccines for not only our medical staff but for the whole nation as well.

Unfortunately, the US unilateral and illegitimate sanctions against our country, especially restrictions over our banking system and financial transactions have seriously hampered our efforts to do our mission in this area.

Hereby I humbly appeal to your Excellency to do the best of your efforts to help us over the imposed issues.

Your valuable acts and noble intentions are highly appreciated by our nation.

MNA/RHM