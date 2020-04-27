Saudi activists receives death threats from MBS supporters

She said she was warned to expect 'the same fate as Jamal Khashoggi' after alerting the world to a tribe's eviction from land earmarked for the Crown Prince's new megacity.

It came after she raised international awareness about Neom - a planned city that will stretch across the Tabuk region's border with Jordan - the construction of which will force out the Howeitat tribe who have lived in the area for hundreds of years.

'We can get you in London,' Alhwaiti told a British news agency she was warned in a call. 'You think you are safe there, but you are not.'

Alhwaiti added that she was also threatened with 'the same fate that happened to Jamal Khashoggi'.

She has reported the threats to the British police.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and critic of the crown prince, was murdered by government agents inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Intelligence agencies believe his murder was carried out on the prince's orders, which the Saudi government denies.

