Shamkhani reacts to US opposition to Iran’s loan request from IMF

In a Saturday tweet, Shamkhani wrote, “The US opposition to Iran's request for a loan from the International Monetary Fund is a violation of the jus cogens rules and right to health.”

“Third-party governments have two commitments; to cut ties with the violating government and to take action to resolve the illegal situation,” he added.

“Europe, as always, lamented,” Shamkhani said.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell expressed his deep regret over the US opposition to Iran’s loan request from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We regret the US opposition to the IMF’s decision in this field. This request should have been accepted for humanitarian reasons but, according to the rules and regulations of the Fund, if countries oppose it, it is not possible to help,” Borrell noted.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic and the US sanctions are hampering the country’s efforts to contain the virus.

