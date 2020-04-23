Iran’s power production, supply of wellbeing among people to continue vigorously: Shamkhani

Continuous production of power and use of the most modern knowledge for security and wellbeing of Iranian people, ranging from hospital to space, will continue, he added.

In his twitter account, Shamkhani emphasized, “sanctions, threats and political bribery cannot slow down movement of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards securing its national interests and legal rights.”

He once against reiterated that continuous production of power and taking advantage of up-to-date knowledge for security and bringing about welfare among Iranian people will continue.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Shamkhani said, “new surprises are on the way.”

