‘Any adventurism against Iran to be detrimental for regional peace’

In an interview with Sputnik on Sun., Saleem Mandviwalla described the positions of government and Parliament of Pakistan on the regional developments, US anti-Iran sanctions, crisis of outbreak of coronavirus, developments in Afghanistan, Doha and Kashmir Peace Treaty.

He pointed out that addressing current situation in the region requires more sagacity and wisdom on the part of all regional players to promote peace for development and growth.

"The entire Islamic world cannot make war with each other. It is just not possible. Any such type of war is very dangerous. It can lead to many other conflicts, many other wars. It can spread out," he added.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is passing through a testing time due to the outbreak of coronavirus and sanctions and international community needs to give a sympathetic consideration for lifting of sanctions to provide relief to the people in Iran, he added.