Iran records 1,617 new cases, 111 deaths on Monday

Some 1,617 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 73,303 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour.

He added that 45, 983 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 111 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,585, he said.

Some 3,877 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry, so far, some 275,427 tests have been taken in 95 laboratories across the country to detect infected cases.

MNA/