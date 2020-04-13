‘Surge in Production’ key to tackle economic downturn amid COVID-19

He pointed to the capability and potential of the country to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and added, “surging production is the best strategy to deal with the economic downturn caused by the outbreak.”

The government should boost its economic and political ties with Eurasian and neighboring countries, he said, adding, “there is a great capacity in the region and Iran should take advantage of these capacities for confronting the US sanctions.”

He termed US medical sanctions imposed against Iran ‘unjust and against the human rights’ and added, “despite these sanctions, Islamic Republic of Iran has high capacities and potentials and can overcome the challanges.”

“Surge in Production” was the motto chosen by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the current year, which started March 21, 2020.

