Iran says US moves in Iraq endangering regional peace, stability

“The US’ recent measures can be deemed dangerous for us and the whole region, and pose a much more threat to the regional peace and stability,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

“We consider the US moves volatilizing the region, and we hope Washington will finally follow the demands of the Iraqi people and leave the country,” he added.

Mousavi’s comments came as the US has been increasing its military movements in neighboring Iraq. According to reports, the US has been deploying Patriot missile batteries in Iraq.

“The US movements [in Iraq] are against the demands of the Iraqi nation and parliament and it also is a clear breach of the country’s sovereignty,” Mousavi added.

Referring to the US official’s claims that should anything happen in Iraq against them, the US will take measures against the Islamic Republic, Mousavi said, “What currently is going on in Iraq is their internal affair and is related to their nation, government and domestic resistance groups.”

“Should any threat be posed [against them], the Iraqis themselves will give a firm response,” he stressed.

Eight groups of Iraqi Resistance Movement in a joint statement on Saturday said that the US military forces in Iraq are considered as ‘occupier’ and announced that they would turn Iraq into hell for occupiers.

In a joint statement issued by Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Al-Awfiya, Kata’ib Jund al-Imam Movement, Al-Nujaba Resistance Movement, Sayyed al-Shohada, Imam Ali, Ashura and Al-Khorasani battalions, the resistance groups declared that the US forces in Iraq will be treated with the language of force and the operations that have taken place are nothing but a simple response.

