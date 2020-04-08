Govt. allocates over $6.4mn to Iranians in fight against COVID-19

Making the remarks in a parliament session, Jahangiri said that "with the issued permit by Ayatollah Khamenei, allowing withdrawal of one billion euros from National Development Fund Of Iran (NDFI) to combat the coronavirus in the country, a large volume of the economic difficulties will be removed."

"Under the virus outbreak, the government is to pay 23 million to Iranian families, who have been included in cash subsidies scheme of the government, about ten million rials (about $60.6)," he said. "The families will return the subsidy in two years."

As he explained, the government also plans to pay some subsidies to private sector economic firms who have been hit by the outbreak.

Jahangiri had earlier vowed that the government will provide all its amenities and facilities required for combating coronavirus in the country.

In his remarks on the same day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Iranian nation has proved their endurance in the past difficulties and will definitely overcome the current challenges with reliance on their own capabilities and with the help of the friendly countries.

Over 62,000 people have so far been infected with the new coronavirus in Iran, and the death toll has neared to 4,000.

