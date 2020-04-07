Range of INSTEX should be beyond borders of EU: Ulyanov

In a Tuesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “#US is not ready to think about sanctions relief for #Iran. OK, leave alone humanitarian considerations. In any case this is not pragmatic taking into account that COVID-19 can spill over to neighboring countries and affect 70 000 US troops in the region and a lot of US civilians.”

Referring to the phone conversation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, he said, “I would add: and think about extending the range of participating states of #INSTEX beyond #EU borders for common benefit. If it happens, then the prospects of return of #Iran to full compliance with #JCPOA will be much brighter.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that preliminary and initial steps taken by EU in the field of launching financial channels dubbed “INSTEX” are positive but ‘insufficient’.

The US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran are in violation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) rules and regulations, he added.

This path should not be limited to the medical and food products, rather, INSTEX should be used for meeting all demands of the country, Rouhani emphasized.

