Zarif reacts to Trump’s threats against Iran

"Don’t be mislead by usual warmongers, AGAIN," Zarif wrote.

"@realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of "proxies" Unlike the US—which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates—Iran only acts in self-defense."

"Openly Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do," Zarif noted.

The United States is continuing threats against Iran even as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s illegal sanctions.

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Iran was about to launch an attack on US troops occupying Iraq.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!," Trump tweeted.

Tehran has time and again asserted that US threats and allegations are baseless and that it stands ready to defend its interests in the region.

