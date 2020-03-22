Hamas Chief calls for removal of US sanctions on Iran

In the conversation, Haniyeh congratulated Foreign Minister Zarif on the new Iranian year and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation in the battle with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

He also denounced the US’ cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation and stressed the need for the removal of the sanctions.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif thanked Haniyeh and emphasized the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza and the release of the Palestinian prisoners considering the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the occupied territories.

MNA/MFA