Pres. Raeisi felicitates heads of Nowruz civilisation states

In a message to the countries of Nowruz civilisation, Presidnt Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi noted, "Nowruz is a symbol and crystallisation of a value-oriented civilisation, the culmination of which is worshipping God, family-friendliness and peace."

"Contemplating the greatness of creation and paying attention to the transformation of nature is the source of awakening of the heart and the means of remembering God and the cause for the growth and excellence of humanity," he said.

In this message, the President emphasised, "I hope that in the new century, the movement towards the sublime divine and human values will accelerate and, like Nowruz, a happier day would come for the hearts and souls of all the people of that land and more empathy and peace for all regional nations."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the strengthening and expansion of this cultural solidarity as a promise of peace for all the countries of the region and the world, and in this regard, extends a friendly hand to all countries," he wrote.

RHM/President.ir