Gas sweetening plant launched at Maroon oil co.

The unit is aimed at sweetening sour gas produced at Asmari reservoir of Maroon and is developed by a private local company, according to SHANA.

According to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Mansour Torkaman Asadi, director of technical affairs at MOGPC, pointed to the permeation of hydrogen sulfur in part of the Asmari reservoir of Maroon, saying "Collecting and processing reservoir gas was not possible because of the impact of items such as dry gas and liquids as well as severe corrosion at the gas and liquefaction plant and the gas needed to be flared inevitably.”

He added, “To collect and sweeten this gas as well as gas loads from Khami Reservoir, the establishment of the gas sweetening plant by the private sector was considered in order to prevent environmental pollution and energy waste.”

The first phase of the plant has been designed for the production of 12 mcf/d of sweet gas and its output can be used as a petrochemical feedstock, he said.

The second phase of the plant will be launched for production of 3 mcf/d output.

MNA/SHANA