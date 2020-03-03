  1. Economy
3 March 2020 - 13:00

Mazandaran exports 910k tons of goods to 35 countries: official

Mazandaran exports 910k tons of goods to 35 countries: official

NOSHAHR, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Mazandaran Customs supervisor said the northern Iranian province has registered a 49% growth in the volume of exports since March 2019, exporting over 910,000 tons of goods to as many as 35 countries.

Ali Yousefi made the remarks on Tuesday, adding that the exported goods valued at $201,201,000 during an eleven-month period.

The exported goods included dairy products, ice cream, cement, plastic materials, kiwi, etc, he said. 

Major destinations for the Iranian products were Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and the UAE, he added.

Yousefi then put the volume of imports through Mazandaran customs at over 3,838,000 tons since March 2019, valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

He said that the volume and value of imports have registered a 13% and 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

Major exporters to Mazandaran were Russia, Germany, the UAE, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Switzerland, he noted.

MNA/4868651

News Code 156278

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News