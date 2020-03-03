Mazandaran exports 910k tons of goods to 35 countries: official

Ali Yousefi made the remarks on Tuesday, adding that the exported goods valued at $201,201,000 during an eleven-month period.

The exported goods included dairy products, ice cream, cement, plastic materials, kiwi, etc, he said.

Major destinations for the Iranian products were Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and the UAE, he added.

Yousefi then put the volume of imports through Mazandaran customs at over 3,838,000 tons since March 2019, valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

He said that the volume and value of imports have registered a 13% and 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

Major exporters to Mazandaran were Russia, Germany, the UAE, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Switzerland, he noted.

MNA/4868651