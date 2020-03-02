US surrendered in Afghanistan after 19yrs of humiliation: FM Zarif

“US occupiers should’ve never invaded Afghanistan. But they did and blamed everyone else for consequences. Now, after 19 yrs. of humiliation, US has tendered its surrender whether in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or Yemen, US is THE problem it will leave the region while leaving huge mess behind,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Zarif' remarks came a day after US and Taliban representatives signed a pact aimed at gradually withdrawing foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The agreement was struck in the Qatari capital, but while it creates a path for the US to gradually pull out of its longest war, many say it will pose serious challenges as the Afghan government has so far been sidelined.

Iran said in a statement that the so-called peace deal between the Taliban and the United States is an attempt by Washington to justify its illegal presence in Afghanistan, stressing that only domestic talks can stabilize the war-torn country.

