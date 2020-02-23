Iran at 25th Muscat Int’l Book Fair

According to the public relations of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute, the institute is presenting a number of books in Arabic and Persian at its pavilion.

The books include translations in the fields of children’s literature and sacred defense (8-year-long Iran-Iraq war) as well as books written by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This year, 676 publishers from 32 countries have directly attended the fair and 270 publishers are represented by their agents, so that a total of 946 participants are present at the event.

The number of publishing houses has increased by 64 and the number of pavilions by 184 compared to the 24th edition in 2019, where 882 the participants from 30 countries attended.

MNA/IRN83686856