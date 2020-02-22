Iran's Mohammadreza Shajarian not in good health

Shajarian has been in Tehran's Jam Hospital for the past recent days due to some serious health problems.

The rumor of his death circulated on Friday but was later denied by his son Homayoun Shajarian.

On Saturday, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi expressed hope for a speedy recovery of the greatest living maestro of Persian classical music, Mohammadreza Shajarian.

In a message on social media, Salehi wrote "Maestro Mohamamdreza Shajarian is the glory of Iran. Iranians keep praying for him."

Please download the file: video/mp4 A group of Sahjarian's fans gathered in front of Jam Hospital on Friday night, singing his 'Morghe Sahar' (Bird of Dawning) song, with which Shajarian used to end all of his concerts.

