New Iranian envoy presents credentials to Sweden's King

Iranian envoy met with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and submitted his credentials to him.

He also submitted a copy of his credentials to the director of Sweden’s Foreign Ministry Formalities Department on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Masoumifar expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

The new ambassador has previously served as Iran's ambassador to South Korea, consul general in Shanghai and charge d'affaires in Malaysia.

