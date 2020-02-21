  1. Politics
21 February 2020 - 13:30

New Iranian envoy presents credentials to Sweden's King

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Stockholm Ahmad Masoumifar submitted his credentials to the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on Thursday.

Iranian envoy met with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and submitted his credentials to him.

He also submitted a copy of his credentials to the director of Sweden’s Foreign Ministry Formalities Department on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Masoumifar expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

The new ambassador has previously served as Iran's ambassador to South Korea, consul general in Shanghai and charge d'affaires in Malaysia.

