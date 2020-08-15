Tjeknavorian wins special prize of Books for Peace Award 2020

The Iranian-Armenian maestro has an international reputation. In 2004, he held two concerts in France to collect aid for people in the earthquake-stricken city of Bam in central Iran. In recent years, he has also staged concerts in Iran and the US in support of Iranian children suffering from cancer.

Tjeknavorian was awarded an ‘Art for Peace’ insignia by IRAN's International Art for Peace Festival in 2019.

Winners will be honored during a special ceremony on September 12 in Rome, Italy.

The Commission Books for Peace assigned the responsibility of selecting Iran’s candidate for its Special Books for Peace Award 2020 to IRAN's International Art for Peace Festival.

Headquartered in the Italian capital of Rome, the Commission Books for Peace is a partner of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It comprises a number of non-governmental organizations that cooperate with UNESCO. Since 2017, it has begun offering an annual prize titled ‘Special Books for Peace Award’ in memory of the Mexican journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas (1967-2017) who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mexico. He used to fight drug smuggling.

The Special Books for Peace Award is presented to those individuals and groups that help promote the culture of peace and carry out humanitarian activities.

