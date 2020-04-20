Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia

The death toll from the Nova Scotia massacre has surpassed that of the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal, making it the deadliest attack in the history of Canada.

The suspect, who was later identified as 51-year-old denture-maker Gabriel Wortman, has also been neutralized following an hours-long manhunt.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated during a press-conference that Wortman used a mock RCMP uniform and squad car to carry out several murders and set fires at multiple scenes across the province.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said that the use of such equipment suggests that the rampage was premeditated, adding, however, that some of the victims did not have a relationship with the assailant.

Shortly after the news broke, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting, while praising law enforcement officers for their swift response.

MNA/PR