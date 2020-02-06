422km road, highway to be inaugurated during Fajr celebrations

Deputy Minister of Roads and Director General of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company of Iran Kheirollah Khademi made the remarks on Thu. and added, “planning and preliminaries for the operation of these road and highway projects have started since the beginning of the current year [started March 21, 2019].”

Parts of transit corridors in southern coastal areas of the country, as long as 51 km, nationwide corridor in west part of the country as long as 40 km and Chabahar corridor towards Birjand and Mashhad road as long as 48 km are some of the projects that will be put into operation during Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies, the deputy roads minister added.

MNA/4846070