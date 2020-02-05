Iran interested in Russian military equipment, says Russian amb.

In an interview with Sputnik, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said Iran is interested in Russian military equipment since it is considered "the best in the world and the least expensive in the world." He did not specify which equipment, according to the report.

At the same time, he recalled that in the field of military-technical cooperation with Tehran, Moscow adheres to the UN Security Council resolution 2231 restrictions.

“But these restrictions are temporary - until October 2020,” he added.

Commenting on the possibility of Iran acquiring Russian S-400 missile systems, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission indicated that Tehran should decide on this issue itself.

MNA/SPUTNIK