Trump's strategy against Iran failed: Basij cmdr.

He made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

“The victory of the Islamic Revolution restored the dignity and freedom of our nation,” he said.

“Another achievement of the Islamic Revolution is people’s freedom”, he added, saying, “The concept of power has changed and the US is incapable against the Islamic Revolution of Iran.”

Referring to US widespread psychological warfare, economic pressure and sanctions, he noted, “If the US had applied all these capabilities against any other country, it [country] would have not been able to endure the maximum pressure. Trump’s administration policy against Iran has failed.”

“One of the reasons the terrorist Trump ordered the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani is his hatred due to the failure in their policies against the Islamic Republic”, he added.

