State Duma speaker hails Iran, Russia high-level ties

Iran’s Supreme Court Chief Ahmad Mortazavi Moqaddam met and held talks with the Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow.

In this meeting, Volodin hailed the high-level relations between Iran and Russia in all fields, which he said are indicative of the political determination of both sides to further promote their mutual cooperation.

He also said that the interaction between the parliamentary and judicial bodies of Iran and Russia helps the two countries deepen cooperation in fighting corruption, terrorism, and extremism.

The Iranian official, for his part, hailed the growing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow as well.

He also referred to the judicial and parliamentary bonds between the two sides, saying that enhancing those bonds can pave the way for public support for the strategic ties between the two nations at a time when certain countries target the sovereignty of independent states through their illegal unilateral measures.

The two sides stressed the need for keeping up negotiations aimed at using all capacities to develop judicial and parliamentary ties between Iran and Russia.

Iran’s Supreme Court chief arrived in Russia on Monday night at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart. Mortazavi Moqaddam has met other Russian officials, including Prosecutor General Igor Victorovich Krasno, and will wrap up his visit on Friday.

RHM/IRN