22 January 2020 - 20:28

Iran's VP congrats appointment of new Russian PM

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in a message on Wed. felicitated the appointment of Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as new prime minister of Russian Federation.

The existing capacities between the two countries of Iran and Russia have paved the way for deepening cooperation and collaboration between the two sides, he said, adding, “realization of these capacities requires diligence, determination, and effort of the authorities of the two countries.”

Jahangiri expressed hope that during the term of the new Russian prime minister and through the resolve of high-ranking officials and joint efforts of the two countries, "we will witness all-out expansion and promotion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation".

