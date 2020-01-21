Iran, Afghanistan discuss regional, peace developments

The two sides exchanged views over bilateral ties, regional developments and efforts to achieve peace.

During the meeting, they emphasized on the development and strengthening of bilateral relations based on a constructive mechanism and called for increased bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

Aminian reportedly held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Cooperation Mirwais Nab on Mon.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian submitted his credentials to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on 15 December 2019.

