According to informed sources, the four teams have signed and sent a letter to the AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on recent developments regarding Iran’s capability to host rivals.

The letter notes that the Iranian teams will not give in to AFC’s political decision and will not host their rivals in any country other than Iran, said the source, adding that the stance is being taken to preserve Iran’s dignity, defend Iran’s security, and prevent interference of politics in sports.

The Iranian Football Federation confirmed on Friday that it has received a letter from the AFC which says Iranian teams should host their rivals in 2020 ACL in a neutral venue. The decision is not final yet as the AFC’s Executive Committee has not endorsed it.

This item will be updated…

