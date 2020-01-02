  1. Technology
Iran, Oman discuss boosting academic cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri-Shahroudi and Oman’s Education Minister Madeeha bint Ahmed al-Shibaniyah met on Wednesday to explore the ways of boosting educational cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Shahroudi highlighted Iran's huge capacities in the field of science, technology, research and modern technological innovation.

Referring to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries on reestablishing a Persian Language Teaching Center in Muscat, he said that good efforts have been made in this respect and it will hopefully be reopened.

The Omani minister, for her part, welcomed enhancing mutual ties and expressed her readiness for visiting Iran and closely seeing the country's educational achievements.

