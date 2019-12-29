Iran, Qatar U23 friendly ends in 2-2 draw

Reza Shekari broke the deadlock in the 28th minute from the penalty spot while Mehdi Qaedi doubled the lead six minutes later. However, the Qatari team displayed a dramatic comeback with two goals in 83rd and 90th minutes by Abdulrasheed Umaru Ibrahim.

The Iranian team has set up a camp in the Qatari capital to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand.

The team will depart for Tehran today and after a few days of rest, they will leave for Thailand, hoping to bring home the Olympics quota after more than four decades.

Iran has been drawn in the Group C of 2020 AFC U23 Championship along with the defending champion Uzbekistan, China, and South Korea and many consider this as the competition’s ‘group of death’.

The event will take place in Thailand from January 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the competition bring home 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota.

Iran has not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

