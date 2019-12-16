Iran U23 football to hold two friendlies in Doha

The team is slated to hold a friendly match against a Qatari club on Dec. 25 before having another friendly against Qatar U23 team on Dec. 28.

The Iranian team has already started training in Tehran and will depart for Doha on Dec. 20 for a 9-day camp. This will be the last round of preparations before the Asian event which is the qualifying stage for the 2020 Olympics.

Iran has been drawn in the Group C of 2020 AFC U23 Championship along with the defending champion Uzbekistan, China, and South Korea and many consider this as the competition’s ‘group of death’.

The event will take place in Thailand from January 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the competition bring home 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota.

Iran has not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

