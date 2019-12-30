“Heidar Baharvand” named IFF acting president

Today, the Presiding Board of Iran Football Federation held a session following the resignation of Mehdi Taj from his position as president of Iran Football Federation in order to decide on his successor.

After holding a session with the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar, members of the Presiding Board of the Federation selected “Heidar Baharvand” as acting president of Iran Football Federation.

Accordingly, Vice Chairman and current head of Iran Pro League Organization will follow up the current affairs of the federation..

MNA/4811654