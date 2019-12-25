Military aircraft crashes in Ardabil

The official told IRNA that the incident is currently being investigated and further details will be disclosed after the investigation.

Local people have reported having heard a large explosion sound around the crash site.

According to reports, Red Crescent helicopters and air ambulances of Ardabil province are patrolling around the site of the crash to locate the wreckage and learn about the fate of the pilot.

It is said that the aircraft had probably been of a military kind and crashed on the Sabalan Mountain.

According to the latest update on the incident, the crashed aircraft was a MiG-29 fighter jet. Some reports say the pilot did not survive, but no evidence can yet confirm that.

The CEO of the Red Crescent Society of Ardabil province, while confirming that the plane had not been of a passenger kind, said the crash had occurred on the top of the ‘Baba-Maghsoud’ mountain located between Sardabeh and Shabil. The plane’s wreckage has not been found yet, he added.

Adverse weather condition is hampering the search and rescue operations.

