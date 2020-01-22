Envoy highlights occupied Golan part and parcel of Syria

Syria reiterates the occupied Golan is part and parcel of it and regaining it, until the line of June 4th, 1967, with all means guaranteed by the international law, is a priority to it, said the envoy on Tuesday at a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East.

According to SANA, al-Jaafari went on to say that Washington's proclamation on occupied Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan was a unilateral act and issued by a party that has no political, nor legal capacity to dispose of parts of the Syrian Arab Republic and occupied Palestine.

“Syria calls on UNSC to force the Israeli occupation to stop its practices in the Syrian Golan and looting its resources including oil,” al-Jaafari stressed.

He said that the Israeli occupation’s measures in occupied Palestine and occupied Syrian Golan gravely violate the international law and Humanitarian International law to which some parties deal in a double standard policy and hypocrisy.

He said that the UN failure to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause has encouraged some sides to try to renounce their legal commitments, distort facts and consolidate the Israeli occupation, adding that UN has failed to implement its resolutions related to ending the Israeli occupation of the Arab lands due to pressures from countries who are permanent members of UNSC.

Al-Jaafari stressed Syria’s support to the Palestinian people’s right of self-determination and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital and guaranteeing the right of refugees to return Home according to UN resolution No. 194 for 1948.

MNA/SANA