Iran to contend for 2020 Best Picture Oscar with ‘The Last Fiction’

According to the announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 344 feature films are eligible for the 2020 Academy Awards, among which is the Iranian animated feature ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar.

Notable titles in the list include Joker, The Irish Man, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

Under Academy rules, to be eligible for 92nd Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

'The Last Fiction’ is also one of the 32 submissions for the Animated Feature category of the Academy Awards.

The Iranian animation is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak's treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

