Isfahan, the heartland of art and culture screens Cinema Vérité films

Films were already screened in more than 20 different cities during the festival including Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Bushehr, Lorestan, Zanjan, etc. with the objective of giving the chance to young docmakers as well as documentary lovers there to see a wide range of works. And still in some parts of the country documentaries from acclaimed international docmakers are being showcased after the event closed in the capital city of Iran, Tehran. Documentaries are being displayed in different sections including the entrepreneurship, art, and culture in Isfahan as it is the heartland of history and civilization.

It is a cradle of magnificent monuments belonging to different periods in history. Isfahan is a city of sophistication that has been celebrated as the heartland of history, art and culture. It is a spectacular city in the center of Iran with elegant mosques, veritable museums of Islamic architecture, historic and fascinating bazaars, outstanding architecture, glorious palaces, and tourist minded people.

13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival wrapped up in Tehran in presence of the festival director, Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam, Cinema Head of Iran, Hosein Montazeri, jury members and docmakers from Iran and the world whose films competed in different sections of the event. Ringside directed by Andrea Horman from Germany and the US won the best full-length documentary award of the international section of the festival.

