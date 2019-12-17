Iran, Slovenia review cultural ties

Emphasizing the history of extensive cultural and artistic relations between the two countries, Salehi said that Iran and Slovenia have a long history of bilateral relations, including cultural, economic and political relations.

Two countries have also signed a cultural agreement which has provided a good perspective for the future of cultural and artistic relations between Iran and Slovenia, he added.

Slovenian ambassador to Iran, for her part, said that Slovenia has long-standing relations and cooperation with Iran, adding that these relations are transparent and positive in a variety of areas including bilateral, artistic, political and economic relations.

Slovenia emphasizes the expansion of cooperation and relations with Iran, especially in the field of music, she noted.

She also emphasized the development of public diplomacy between the two countries in different areas.

MNA/IRN 83598506