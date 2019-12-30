  1. Politics
President Rouhani pays visit to exhibition on petchem industry achievements

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid a visit on Monday to an exhibition held in Tehran that showcases the latest achievements of the country in the petrochemical industry.

The event is being held on the occasion of ‘petrochemical industry day’.

Rouhani will address those active in the industry in a few minutes.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh also accompanies Rouhani in the event.

