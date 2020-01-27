$750mn worth of fund allocated out of NDFI for shipbuilding: Nobakht

Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht made the remarks on Mon. on the sidelines of a session of “Resistance Economy Headquarters”.

According to a report presented in the session, it was envisioned that 85 percent of parts needed for manufacturing ship is provided in the country, Nobakht added.

To take advantage of domestic shipping capacity, it was proposed that, moreover allocating loans and facilities that has been envisioned in Note 18 of the budget, $750 million worth of money should be allocated out of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) for manufacturing ship.

