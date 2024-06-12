Mehr signs MoU on news exchange with Armenpress

A memorandum of understanding(MoU) was signed between the Iranian Mehr Media Group and Armenpress state news agency in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

From Mehr, CEO Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, News Department director Hossein Taheri, editor-in-chief of Tehran Times newspaper Mohammad Sarfi, and from Armenpress state news agency, its director Mrs. Narine Nazaryan and her deputy and the editor-in-chif of Armenianian state news agency attended the online meeting.

Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, for his part, addressed the virtual meeting where he pointed to the long-standing, warm and cordial relationship between the two countries and praised the 105-year-old history of the Armenian Press news agency as one of the main media outlets in Armenia.

"It is regretting that, we have not had significant activity in the media and cultural fields. Now, we are delighted that we can take an important step towards filling the gap in media and cultural cooperation," Rahmati said.

Referring to the existing sensitivities related to the shared borders between the two countries and the lack of accurate news in that regard, Mehr Media Group CEO said, "It is a source of happiness that the people of Iran and Armenia can now receive accurate and correct news from each other."

He added that, "In many regards, Iran and Armenia are facing news boycott (bans) on the international stage, as well as fake news that is imposed on them from the media of adversary countries. I hope that this cooperation will be a step towards jointly dealing with this false and fake news."

Mrs. Narine Nazaryan, for her part, noted, the cooperation "marks a new milestone in the history of our institutions and in the broader context of media cooperation between Armenia and Iran."

“In today's world, where media and social platforms play a critical role in reshaping our lives and influencing our decisions, it is essential to provide credible, reliable, and verified information to our audiences. This memorandum is not just a document; it is a shared commitment to fostering a dynamic exchange of news and information. As media institutions, we are tasked with the responsibility to inform, educate, and connect people across borders and cultures,” said the director of Armenpress.

Nazaryan expressed confidence that "the partnership we are enhancing today will facilitate the exchange of comprehensive coverage, deeper insights, and a richer understanding of the events that shape our countries."

“I am confident that through this collaboration, we will not only overcome the challenges of misinformation and technological changes, but also set new benchmarks for excellence in journalism. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our colleagues at Mehr Media Gruop for their unwavering commitment to this partnership,” said Nazaryan.

