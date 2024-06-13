AEOI begins measures in reaction to West political move

In response to the UK, France and Germany's hostile move against Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reportedly taken some measures in Natanz and Fordow.

Iran had already warned that the Western countries should avoid fruitless measures and learn lessons from their past experiences.

Anti-Iran circles miscalculated and thought that Iran would not react to such a hostile political move of the Western countries due to the internal situation after the martyrdom of President Raisi and the upcoming presidential election, but the reports in the coming days will prove that their calculations have not been right.

Wednesday, the UK, France and Germany approved an anti-Iran resolution in the IAEA Board of Governors.