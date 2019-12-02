Enemy failed in driving Iran’s oil sales to zero: Jahangiri

Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of Iran’s National Exports Day, he added that two years has passed since the US’ new wave of pressure on Iran and its economic war against the Iranian nation, but Iran is still exporting its oil.

Referring to the US sanctions imposed on Iranian oil sector and later on petrochemicals, steel companies, ports, insurance companies and banks, the VP said “today, we proudly announce that we are standing on our feet and the past two years were just a psychological warfare against Iran.”

“Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 16 percent during the first eight months of the present Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) and the country could export 88 million tons of goods,” he said.

Iran has slammed the US and its allies for using oil as a political weapon to put more economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, emphasizing, however, that Washington will never be able to achieve its dream of cutting Tehran’s oil exports to zero.

