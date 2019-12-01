Planning underway for investing €1.8bn in copper industry: deputy industry min.

This comprehensive plan taken in cooper industry of the country will be completed within the next five years.

He made the remarks on Sun. in the unveiling ceremony of integration plan of information systems of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) and added, “sulfuric acid project for producing 610,000 tons of acid, costing €110 billion, was put into operation in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).”

Chief Executive of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said that integration plan of information systems will promote the decision-making power of the management in this sector.

For his part, Chief Executive of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) Ardeshir Sa’d Mohammadi said, “implementation of integration of information systems cause all financial documents to be done in mechanized form.”

Upon operation of this integrated system, in addition to reduce costs, NICICO has planned to increase revenue for itself and also provided a new structure for this complex, he emphasized.

