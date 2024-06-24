Iran condemns terrorist attack in Dagestan

Nasser Kan'ani expressed his condolences to the Russian government and nation, especially the families of the victims, stating that Iran considers terrorism of any kind as a threat to human society and international security.

He also stressed the need for serious determination and effective efforts by the international community to deal with this common threat.

More than fifteen police officers became victims of the militant’s attack in Dagestan, head of the region Sergey Melikov said.

"More than fifteen police officers fell victims of the today’s terrorist act, protecting peace and calmness of Dagestan," he said in a video posted on the Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Several civilians were also killed as a result of the terrorist act, including Father Nikolay, who served for more than forty years in the Orthodox church in Derbent, he added.

