Syrian President eager to rebuild his country in partnership with Iran: Road min.

Great works have been done by the Joint Commission of Iran and Syria over the past year, he said on Tuesday in Iran-Syria Business Forum.

Developments and projects of the Resistance groups have created the conditions for the effective presence of Iranian companies in Syria, he added, saying that the construction of residential units and the development of critical infrastructure are among priorities of Syrian government.

Iranian road minister noted that a long-term cooperation document between Iran and Syria will be signed on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, two joint companies will be established by Iran and Syria; one of them is corresponding to the construction and development of Iran's transport infrastructure, the other one is housing company, he said, adding that these companies have the role of employer, and projects are given to qualified and experienced Iranian companies by these joint companies.

Since these companies entrusts the projects to Iranian companies, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran guarantees them and thus facilitates the entry of Iranian companies into Syria, he added.

Eslami said that the Syrian president also insists on giving Iranian companies a leading role in rebuilding Syria.

In this regard, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei on Tuesday revealed the details of a new agreement between Iran and Syria under which Iranian companies will construct 30,000 residential units in Syria.

