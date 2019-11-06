  1. Politics
6 November 2019 - 19:40

In a statement:

AEOI clarifies why it did not let IAEA inspector in Natanz facilities

AEOI clarifies why it did not let IAEA inspector in Natanz facilities

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – In a statement on Wednesday, Atomic Energy of Iran (AEOI) described why it prevented an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspector from entering Natanz nuclear facilities few days ago.

"The alarm at the entrance gate was activated when the IAEA inspector, a lady, was passing through,” the statement said, “Therefore, after having her checked, she was prevented from entering the site.”

The statement added that the case was reported to IAEA at the time, calling for the international body to cooperate on conducting the required investigations in this regard.

The inspector left Tehran for Vienna, the statement added.

As reported, Iran’s representative at IAEA is to submit a report on this case to IAEA Board of Governors on Thursday.

MNA/FNA 13980815000580

News Code 152007

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News