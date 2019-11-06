AEOI clarifies why it did not let IAEA inspector in Natanz facilities

"The alarm at the entrance gate was activated when the IAEA inspector, a lady, was passing through,” the statement said, “Therefore, after having her checked, she was prevented from entering the site.”

The statement added that the case was reported to IAEA at the time, calling for the international body to cooperate on conducting the required investigations in this regard.

The inspector left Tehran for Vienna, the statement added.

As reported, Iran’s representative at IAEA is to submit a report on this case to IAEA Board of Governors on Thursday.

