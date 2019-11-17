MP urges taking advantage of private sector capabilities to develop space technology

He made the remarks on Sat. in his visit to Iran Space Research Center and pointed to the significance of space technology in the country, calling for the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Parliament and the government to support objectives of this technology effectively.

Turning to the capabilities and high capacities of university and motivation of youth scientists of the country, he added, “activity in the field of aerospace was prioritized due to its significance in country’s Outlook Plan.”

With the cooperation and coordination made in this regard, “we hope that Iran’s status in the field of space technology will be promoted in international level significantly.”

He further called on responsible officials to take advantage of high capabilities and potentials of private sector of the country for the development of space technology.

