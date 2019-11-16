Why countries are reluctant to join US-led maritime coalition

On July 2019, the US proposed a coalition plan to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf. Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, invited US allies such as Britain, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Australia to join the coalition. Although the US has persuaded its allies on various occasions and even applied pressure on them to join the coalition, it was not warmly welcomed. In August, Britain joined the US military coalition in the wake of a conflict with Iran over oil tanker seizures first in Gibraltar and later in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later the Zionist regime and Australia joined the coalition.

Launch of the US-led marine coalition

The coalition, which reportedly aims to “protect shipping in the Persian Gulf”, was launched on Thursday. The US stated that through the coalition it intends to safeguard region’s oil supply against possible threats. Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, has joined the coalition along with the UEA and Saudi Arabia.

James Malloy, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, has claimed that the goal of the coalition is defensive. Malloy said the coalition will last as long as necessary.

Some European countries, including France, has not joined the coalition to avoid escalating tensions in the region. Japan has decided to dispatch its naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz independently, rather than joining the coalition. It is said that Japan made this decision because it has an amicable relationship with Iran and does not like to be seen as an important country and power in the US-led coalition.

In this regard, the London-based Raialyoum wrote that the announcement of formal launch of the US-led maritime coalition to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf with the participation of only 6 countries reminds the old Arab proverb saying “the mountain was in labor but gave birth to a mouse”. Raialyoum added the limited number of countries joining the coalition reveals that the US influence has been reducing not only in the Persian Gulf region but also all around the world. It seems that the current and former US administrations cannot any longer form coalitions like the ones that launched wars in Iraq, Libya, or Afghanistan with the participation of 30 or 60 countries.

The Arab world digital news and opinion website said that it is noteworthy that three Persian Gulf states namely Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are absent in the coalition. They have refused to join the coalition not because they have taken a neutral stance toward US controversial measures against Iran, but because they do not trust the US and its current government. The source added that the US government has adopted rash policies that can lead to regional and probably international war; furthermore, the coalition can be an element of “tension” not a guarantee for defense and stability.

Raialyoum stated that we do not believe these six countries – Britain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Australia, and Albania – will be able to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf because most of them, except the US and Britain, do not have effective naval power.

However, the marine coalition is a dramatic and hypocritical show and the US is trying to milk the three states of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain. By its presence, the US only disturbs the region’s security. Washington only takes care of its interests.

The security in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf will only be achieved through the reconciliation between regional countries since they are neighbors and they cannot change their geography. The intervention of countries outside the region will only make the situation more complicated.

MNA/TT